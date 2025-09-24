Listen Live
Yung Miami Pens Letter To Judge, Calls Diddy “Loving & Real”

Yung Miami is standing by her ex, Sean “Diddy” Combs, as he gets ready to be sentenced on federal prostitution charges.

Published on September 24, 2025

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Street Sightings
Source: James Devaney / Getty

The City Girls rapper wrote a letter to the judge saying Diddy is not a danger to the community and doesn’t deserve a long prison sentence.

In the letter, filed Monday night in New York federal court, Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, said Diddy was “loving, genuine, and supportive” during their three-year relationship, which ended in 2023. She also said he is “a man of God” who tries to help and inspire people around him.

Caresha talked about how Diddy was doing “real inner work,” like going to therapy and anger management. She shared a story about Thanksgiving in 2022, when they gave food to homeless people without making it public. She said he gives back to his community and tries to become a better person.

Diddy is getting sentenced on October 3. In July, a jury found him guilty on two out of five charges, both related to taking women across state lines for prostitution. He was found not guilty on the more serious charges, like sex trafficking and racketeering, which could have put him in prison for life. Still, each charge he was convicted of carries up to 10 years in prison, so he could face up to 20 years.

Prosecutors said they would ask for four to five years, but they might ask for more. Diddy has been in jail since the verdict, after the judge denied him bail. Now, the judge will consider all the letters of support, including Yung Miami’s, before deciding how much time Diddy will serve.

