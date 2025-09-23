Sign Up For Cutwater “Real Spirits Inside” Halloween Sweepstakes

Cutwater, one of our favorite RTD (ready-to-drink) brands, proudly features real spirits inside its canned creations, which is a departure from some brands. For the spooky season, Cutwater launched a fun “Real Spirits Inside” sweepstakes for an overnight stay in a famed haunted home, the infamous Franklin Castle in Cleveland.

Cutwater has been running its “Real Spirit Inside” for the past week ahead of Halloween in a clever campaign that ties together the brand’s concept along with the thrills of All Hallows’ Eve.

Winners of the “Real Spirits Inside” sweepstakes will get an overnight stay for two at the Franklin Castle in Cleveland, Ohio. The reportedly haunted home was built in 1881 and has been the site of sightings of ghosts and other supernatural phenomena. For the stay, guests will get to taste some Cutwater and have a sensory dinner with Nikk Alcaraz, along with a late-night ghost hunting investigation with Steve Gonsalves.



“We are excited to bring the ‘Real Spirits Inside’ campaign to life with this festive, two-pronged approach,” says Jakki Kay, senior director of marketing. “Whether you’re

garnishing cocktails for a Halloween party or enjoying a can while searching for ghosts, Cutwater makes it easy to raise a glass to real quality you can taste.”

If you’ve been reading the Spirit.Ed column, you’ve seen us feature Cutwater before, and we’re happy to tell you that they really make a great canned cocktail, a category that can be rather hit or miss.

To sign up for the “Real Spirits Inside” Halloween sweepstakes, sign up on Instagram, Facebook, X, or on this online form. The sweepstakes end at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on September 24, 2025.

Must be 21+ to enter.



—

Photo: Cutwater

