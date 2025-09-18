Listen Live
Pop Culture

Ben & Jerry's Founder Steps Down & Cardi B News

Trending on the Timeline with DJ Misses: Ben & Jerry’s Founder Steps Down & Cardi B Is Pregnant!

DJ Misses covers Jerry from Ben & Jerry's stepping down and Cardi B's major pregnancy announcement with Gayle King.

Published on September 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trending on The Timeline Cover
Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS

Here is the latest from the timeline with DJ Misses, bringing you the biggest stories you need to know about. This edition covers a significant change at a beloved company and a major announcement from a music superstar.

Trending on the Timeline is the news that Jerry Greenfield, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s, is stepping down after 47 years. The decision comes as he voices concerns over the company’s loss of independence and its inability to fully uphold its core values of peace, justice, and human rights. Ben & Jerry’s has long been celebrated for its strong stance on civil rights and social issues. Jerry expressed that if the company can no longer champion these causes, he doesn’t want to be a part of it. This marks a pivotal moment, with many wondering if his partner, Ben, will soon follow.

In other news, Cardi B made a huge announcement in an interview with Gayle King. The artist confirmed she is expecting her fourth child with her boyfriend, Stephan B. During the sit-down, Cardi expressed her excitement, stating she feels happy, strong, and powerful, creating a baby while also working. This exciting Cardi B pregnancy announcement has fans overjoyed.

With the baby news also comes anticipation for her next career move. With a new baby on the way, everyone is looking forward to the Lil Miss Drama tour. Congratulations to Cardi B on her growing family.


SEE ALSO

Trending on the Timeline with DJ Misses: Ben & Jerry’s Founder Steps Down & Cardi B Is Pregnant!  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
10 Items
News

Black People Lynched In Recent Years: 10 Deaths That Shook The Nation

News

Third Body Found in Houston Bayous This Week, 12th This Year

1800TW
Contests

Win $5,000 With 1-800 Truck Wreck

Young black man day dreaming against blue background.
DFW Career Fair

DFW Career Fair: Mini HeadShot Session Courtesy of JCI Creatives

iOne Local Sales| Trey Songz- KBFB | 2025-08-15
Contests

Enter To Win Tickets To See Trey Songz: 20 Years of Music Tour

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close