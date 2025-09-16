Dallas Man Charged with Prostitution of a Minor

Source: General / Radio One

32-year-old Deon Harris was arrested and charged with compelling prostitution of a minor.

A traffic stop happened in the 11100 block of Harry Hines Boulevard when Harris was pulled. Officers found a single female passenger and Harris, who was the driver. During the traffic stop, the female passenger made comments alluding to her being involved in prostitution. The rescue was made thanks to the Dallas Police Department task force. The 17-year-old victim was interviewed by detectives from the high-risk victim squad, who then discovered Harris had been forcing the minor to engage in prostitution.

Harris has been charged with a first-degree felony of Compelling Prostitution of a Minor under 18

Commander of the west patrol group Deputy Chief Stephen Williams, commended the officers for their effectiveness in rescuing the victim.

He gave a statement saying, “I commend these officers and detectives for their swift response and compassion shown to this victim,” Williams said. “Their diligent efforts led to the rescue of a vulnerable person and the arrest of the suspect. This case is one of many that highlights our continued commitment to pursuing justice and protecting victims of exploitation.”

