Listen Live
Celebrity

Style Standouts: Celebs Sizzle & Slay The 2025 Emmys

Style Standouts: Celebs Sizzle & Slay The 2025 Emmys

Published on September 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: Amy Sussman/ Frazer Harrison/ Kevin Mazur/ John Shearer

The 77th Primetime Emmys are currently airing and a number of gorgeously glam style stunners sizzled the carpet.

Style stunner Angela Bassett turned heads in a curve caressing dress that shone under the lights, proving once again that she’s the queen mother of red carpet elegance.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Equally stunning was Sheryl Lee Ralph, who embodied Hollywood royalty in royal blue.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty
77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Jeannie Mai looked lovely in all black…

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

broadcast legend Gayle King made heads turn in orange…

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

while Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Phaedra Parks flaunted her figure in an elegant gown with pearl embellishments.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

The Traitors standout also sizzled and slayed the Glambot.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: John Shearer / Getty

Quinta Brunson dripped in elegance while wearing Louis Vuitton.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Natasha Rothwell made a regal entrance in a voluminous black gown while baring her taut thighs. She elevated the look with a stunning emerald and diamond necklace, adding a brilliant pop of color against her sleek silhouette.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

What do YOU think about these Emmys looks so far?

More on the flip!

A number of fly fellas stylishly sizzled at the Emmys.

Colman Domingo dominated in Valentino. 

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Brian Tyree Henry looked dapper at the ceremony…

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

and Jesse Williams’ velvet look turned heads.

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

The post Style Standouts: Celebs Sizzle & Slay The 2025 Emmys appeared first on Bossip.

Style Standouts: Celebs Sizzle & Slay The 2025 Emmys  was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
Cross christian god religion on sunset
Local

Dallas Pastor Frederick Haynes III Announces A Leave of Absence

Celebrity

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

Celebrity

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

iOne Local Sales| Trey Songz- KBFB | 2025-08-15
Contests

Enter To Win Tickets To See Trey Songz: 20 Years of Music Tour

News

Sage Steele Wants NBA, WNBA And NFL To Give Charlie Kirk The George Floyd Treatment, Because…Of Course She Doess

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close