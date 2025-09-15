Dallas Pastor Frederick Haynes III Announces A Leave of Absence

Source: wing-wing / Getty

Influential Dallas pastor Frederick D. Haynes III, senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church, will be taking a temporary medical leave of absence as he prepares to undergo surgery, the church announced.

In a statement, the church noted that Pastor Haynes will spend the coming weeks focused on recovery, though no clear timeline for his return has been provided.

“He is scheduled to undergo surgery and will spend the coming weeks focused on recovery,” says the release.

Friendship-West Baptist church has been led by Pastor Haynes since 1983. Over the years, Friendship-West has grown its congregation from 100 to 13,000 members, according to the church website. Pastor Haynes’ accolades extend beyond the church, due to his activism and leadership in both North Texas and nationwide. Haynes serves on several boards and is a part of numerous organizations, such as the board of the Conference of National Black Churches, the National Action Network, and the IC3 Church and Development Conference. He is also on the Board of Trustees at a local Dallas college, Paul Quinn. He founded programs like THR!VE, which is an Intern and Leadership Program that employs young men and women.

In 2022, Haynes was awarded the Joseph R. Biden Jr. Presidential Lifetime Achievement Leadership Award in Community Service by President Biden himself.

The church says Executive Pastor Rev. David Malcolm McGruder will take over pastoral and ministry responsibilities while Pastor Haynes is out.

Pastor Haynes expresses, “While this is a personal challenge, I stand firm in my faith and have complete confidence in God’s healing power. “James 5:15 reminds us, ‘And the prayer of faith shall save the sick.’ I am profoundly grateful for your prayers, love, support, understanding, and respect for my privacy during this time, and I look forward to returning after my recovery.”

Pastor Haynes is very loved. Folks describe him as a great human, an awesome scholar, as well as a ‘culture king.’ Everyone is praying for his healing.

The church says they will release periodic updates on Haynes’ condition and wellness through their official spokesperson, Alisha Trusty.