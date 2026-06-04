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All-White Jury Raises Eyebrows In Frisco Stabbing Case

Jury selection in Karmelo Anthony trial raises questions after panel is seated with no minority jurors.

Published on June 4, 2026
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Anthony Trial Day
Source: The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

The murder trial of 19-year-old Karmelo Anthony is officially underway in Collin County, and it’s already drawing major attention both inside and outside the courtroom.

Anthony is accused of fatally stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf during a Frisco ISD track meet on April 2, 2025, at Kuykendall Stadium. Investigators say the two teens, who did not know each other and attended different schools, got into an altercation under a tent before Metcalf was stabbed in the chest. Metcalf later died at the hospital, and Anthony was arrested and charged with murder.

The defense argues Anthony acted in a moment of fear during a confrontation, while prosecutors describe the incident as a senseless act of violence. During opening statements, the prosecution told jurors the case has “nothing to do with race” and will rely heavily on witness testimony and video evidence.

But one of the biggest talking points so far is jury selection. Out of a pool of nearly 600 prospective jurors, 12 jurors and six alternates were ultimately seated. Reports confirm no Black jurors were selected for the final panel. Defense attorneys challenged the prosecution’s strikes against qualified Black jurors, but the judge allowed those decisions to stand after race-neutral explanations were presented.

The case has already sparked national attention, with heightened security, online debate, and emotional reactions from both families.

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