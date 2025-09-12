Listen Live
Jazzi Black Talks Music, Erykah Badu, Line Dancing And More With Cupid

Jazzi Black Talks Music, Erykah Badu Line Dancing And More With Cupid

Line dance king Cupid joins Jazzi Black to discuss his music career, influence,Erykah Badu, line dancing, and more.

Published on September 12, 2025

Cupid sits down with Jazzi Black for a candid and entertaining conversation that dives into his artistry, influences, and passions that have shaped his career.

The discussion begins with Cupid reflecting on his journey into the music game. How he first discovered his voice, the challenges of building a name in the industry, and the milestones that affirmed he was on the right path.

He opens up about the dedication it takes to stay relevant in a fast-changing music industry, while still keeping his creativity authentic and true to his roots.

One of the highlights of the interview is Cupid’s acknowledgment of Erykah Badu’s influence, Jazzi also speaks about when they met a few years back on what cupid calls a random night at the queen Erykah Badus dj set, they talk about how he was able to share a stage with the queen that night and also says its the first time he has ever preformed the song ‘Flex’ in Dallas.

Their conversation naturally flows into the role of line dancing, a hallmark of Cupid’s musical legacy. More than just a dance trend, line dancing is presented as a bridge between communities, an expression of unity, and a cultural tradition that continues to energize audiences worldwide.

Check out the full interview on our YouTube at 979TheBeat, it’s one you don’t want to miss!

