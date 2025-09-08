Listen Live
Kendrick Lamar Wins Second Emmy for Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar earned his second Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction at the Creative Arts Emmys for his Super Bowl LIX Halftime performance.

Published on September 8, 2025

Super Bowl LVIX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVIX Halftime Show Press Conference
Source: Michael Owens / Getty

Kendrick Lamar just picked up his second Emmy—for Outstanding Music Direction at the Creative Arts Emmys—thanks to his bold Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. His role shared the award with music director Tony Russell, placing them ahead in a field of seven nominations that spotlighted their creative effort.

Earlier this year, Lamar delivered a halftime show viewed by 133.5 million Americans—the biggest in NFL history. That milestone dethroned Michael Jackson’s 1993 record and proved Lamar’s cultural clout. During the set, he performed hits like “Humble,” “DNA,” “Euphoria,” and a fiery live rendition of his Drake diss track “Not Like Us.”

Critics and fans praised the show’s storytelling and visual direction, which included nods to video game iconography and provocative symbolism involving social commentary. The Emmy recognition acknowledges the depth and precision of that staging.

Meanwhile, Lamar’s win edges him closer to EGOT territory. Already a Pulitzer Prize winner and multiple Grammy honoree, he’s now adding a second Emmy to an already decorated resume. If he goes on to win a Tony or Oscar, he would join a rare echelon of multi-genre achievers.

While Beyoncé also snagged her first Emmy this season for costume design, Lamar’s Super Bowl victory sets him apart for pushing live music into cinematic artistry. Moreover, his success highlights how a halftime show can transcend sports and land in awards season chatter.

Ultimately, his Emmy win proves that Lamar’s halftime performance wasn’t just a game-day spectacle—it was a creative statement.

