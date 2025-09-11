Dallas Trinity’s Rhea Moore Becomes Youngest Pro Scorer

Dallas Trinity FC fans witnessed history this past weekend when 15-year-old forward Rhea Moore became the youngest goalscorer in U.S. women’s professional soccer history.

Moore, just 15 years and 332 days old, scored during her professional debut against Sporting JAX on September 6, 2025. The milestone not only sealed a win for Trinity but also marked a breakthrough moment for women’s soccer nationwide.

“It caught me by surprise. This is just a dream come true,” Moore said after the match. “ My team was just supporting and cheering for me. We have momentum now with three wins in a row.”

A Sacramento native, Moore signed with Dallas Trinity earlier this season and wasted no time proving herself on the big stage. Her goal adds to the club’s growing momentum, as Trinity sits atop the Gainbridge Super League standings with a perfect 3-0-0 record.

For Moore, the achievement is more than a personal milestone — it’s a glimpse into the future of women’s soccer. And for Dallas Trinity FC, it’s a sign that the club isn’t just winning games; it’s building history and shaping the next generation of the sport.

Dallas Trinity will look to keep their unbeaten streak alive when they face Ft. Lauderdale on Saturday, September 13, at Trinity’s home field in Dallas. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

