Timbaland Responds To Bryson Tiller's Claim That He Ghosted Him

Published on August 28, 2025

2023 A3C Conference
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Timbaland has entered the chat to clear his name. He has provided more detail about his initial meeting with Bryson Tiller.

As per Complex, Timbaland’s reputation was called into question recently. Last week, Bryson Tiller footage of an interview he did on the The Rory & Mal Show was shared on social media. During the conversation, he detailed his come-up and shared a story of how he caught the attention of the all-star producer. According to the TRAPSOUL singer, Timbo told him that he should drop his nine-to -five and go full-time with music. “He was like, ‘Yo, quit your job,’” Tiller revealed. Shocked by Tim’s recommendation, he asked for further clarification. “‘Well, what you sayin’, like I should quit my job?’ He was like, ‘Yeah.’” As expected, the Philadelphia native resigned from his job, but surprisingly, Timbaland wasn’t a fan of the material Tiller went on to create. “He wanted more songs like ‘Don’t,’” he added, but made it clear that Tim did not care for tracks like “Been That Way” and “Sorry Not Sorry.” Soon after that, the two stopped speaking.

Timbaland spoke to The Shade Room to clear the air and confirmed he respects Bryson Tiller. “At that time, I just saw a talented kid. I didn’t know if he wanted to be a full-fledged artist,” he said. “Bryson is one of the illest writers and most talented guys I know.” You can hear Timbaland tell his side of the story below.

