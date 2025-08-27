Helping Your Child Win With Back to School Tips

Source: Hobson PR / Hobson PR

As the school year moves forward, parents across the country are looking for ways to keep their children grounded, motivated, and emotionally balanced. In New Jersey, licensed marriage and family therapist Davida Nikki Hunter Cummins, the driving force behind ASPIRE NJ, has made it her mission to help families and young people prepare not just for the first day of school, but for the challenges and triumphs that come with every day of learning.

ASPIRE NJ is an agency dedicated to youth development, offering programs that give children an outlet to grow outside the traditional classroom. From summer enrichment camps and equestrian experiences to yoga, art, and mentorship, ASPIRE NJ gives young people a place to explore their creativity, strengthen their confidence, and build character.

“Children can only rise to the level of what they see and experience,” Nikki shares. “That’s why I wanted to create programs that stretch their imaginations, push their creativity, and nurture their mental well-being. We want our kids to know they can walk into any room prepared, proud, and unapologetically themselves.

For Nikki, mental preparation doesn’t stop once the school bell rings—it’s an ongoing process. She offers the following advice for families to use at the start of the school year and throughout it:

1. Keep a Steady Routine.

“Even if school has already started, it’s not too late to create structure,” Nikki explains. “Consistent bedtimes, homework hours, and family check-ins during the week give children a sense of order and comfort.”

2. Make Time for Daily Check-Ins.

Nikki encourages parents to take ten minutes a day to connect with their kids. “Ask them what made them smile today, what frustrated them, and how you can help. When kids know they can be heard, it eases a lot of pressure.”

3. Encourage Healthy Outlets.

“Children need ways to process emotions,” Nikki says. “Journaling, drawing, or even listening to music can be simple tools that help kids decompress after a long day.”

4. Reinforce Positivity.

Parents play a powerful role in shaping how children feel about school. “If you stay positive about challenges, your child will see setbacks as chances to learn instead of reasons to give up,” Nikki advises.

5. Stay Engaged With Teachers.

Nikki stresses the importance of maintaining open communication: “Check in with teachers regularly, even after the first few weeks. Being proactive lets your child know that school is a partnership between home and the classroom.”

ASPIRE NJ stands as a strong support system for families. It’s a place where children are encouraged to grow academically, socially, and emotionally while finding their voice and purpose. Nikki has built a platform that shows parents and children alike that success is about creating a healthy foundation for life. Her work continues to inspire families to keep mental health, emotional balance, and community support at the center of their journeys.

With leaders like Davida Nikki Hunter Cummins, young people are being reminded daily that they are capable, strong, and worthy of every opportunity that comes their way.

