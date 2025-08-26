Dallas Cowboys 53-Man Roster: Who’s In & Who’s Out?

Source: A detailed view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during the regular season NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 06, 2024 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST, the NFL’s deadline for teams to make their final roster cuts passed. All 32 teams have whittled their preseason rosters down to 53 players. So who made the Dallas Cowboys’ final 53-man roster, and who’s out?

Who’s Out?

Hakeem Adeniji (OL)

Tommy Akingbesote (DT)

Justin Barron (LB)

Nick Broeker (OL)

Jalen Brooks (WR)

Earnest Brown IV (DL)

Saahdiq Charles (OL)

Geron Christian (OL)

Alijah Clark (S)

La’el Collins (OL)

Malik Davis (RB)

Denzel Daxon (DT)

Rivaldo Fairweather (TE)

Princeton Fant (TE)

C.J. Goodwin (CB)

Will Grier (QB)

Kemon Hall (CB)

Darius Harris (LB)

Traeshon Holden (WR)

Buddy Johnson (LB)

Josh Kelly (WR)

Christian Matthew (CB)

Israel Mukuamu (DB)

Tyler Neville (TE)

Michael Ojemudia (CB)

Troy Pride (CB)

Robert Rochelle (CB)

Mike Smith Jr. (CB)

John Stephens Jr. (TE)

Deuce Vaughn (RB)

Tyrus Wheat (DE)

It’s worth noting defensive end Payton Turner, who suffered broken ribs, has been placed on IR (injury reserve), meaning he will miss the first four games of the season.

The Cowboys also traded offensive lineman Asim Richards and a 2028 seventh-round pick to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round pick on Tuesday.

Who’s In?

Quarterbacks

Dak Prescott

Joe Milton

Running Backs

Jayden Blue

Hunter Luepke (FB)

Phil Mafah

Miles Sanders

Javonte Williams

Wide Receivers

Ryan Flournoy

CeeDee Lamb

George Pickens

Jalen Tolbert

KaVonte Turpin

Tight Ends

Jake Ferguson

Luke Schoonmaker

Brevyn Spann-Ford

Offensive Linemen

T.J. Bass

Cooper Beebe

Tyler Booker

Ajani Cornelius

Tyler Guyton

Brock Hoffman

Tyler Smith

Terence Steele

Nate Thomas

Defensive Linemen

Donovan Ezeiruaka

Dante Fowler

James Houston

Marshawn Kneeland

Osa Odighizuwa

Micah Parsons

Mazi Smith

Solomon Thomas

Jay Toia

Sam Williams

Perrion Winfrey

Linebackers

Damone Clark

Shemar James

Marist Liufau

Kenneth Murray Jr.

Jack Sanborn

Cornerbacks

DaRon Bland

Andrew Booth

Caelen Carson

Zion Childress

Trevon Diggs

Kaiir Elam

Lemon Hall

Safeties

Marquees Bell

Malik Hooker

Juanyeh Thomas

Donovan Wilson

Special Teams

Bryan Anger (P)

Brandon Aubrey (K)

Trent Sieg (LS)

