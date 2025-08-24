#RHOA Stunners Support Drew Sidora's 'Run' ATL Premiere
Seen On The #RHOA Scene: Haute Housewives Porsha Williams, Angela Oakley & Phaedra Parks Support Drew Sidora’s ‘Run’ ATL Premiere
The drama took a back seat to the big screen this week as Atlanta’s haute housewives traded their confessionals for the red carpet to celebrate Drew Sidora’s new film.
RUN starring Drew Sidora, Claudia Jordan, Annie Ilonzeh, Erica Pinkett, and Erica Mena was celebrated at Atlanta’s Regal Atlantic Station ahead of its upcoming nationwide release on August 29.
The event, hosted by Footage Films, was a star-studded affair that drew some of Atlanta’s most recognizable faces.
Seen on the scene was Porsha Williams…
Angela Oakley…
and Phaedra Parks…
as well as Love & Hip Hop alum Mimi Faust and singer Syleena Johnson.
About the Film
According to an official release, RUN, directed by Chris Stokes, follows a woman named Melissa (Annie Ilonzeh) who, after leaving her fiancé at the altar, heads to a cabin in the woods with her best friends for a much-needed trip. The getaway takes a terrifying turn when an alien attack is announced, forcing the group to fight for their survival.
The film, which also stars Marques Houston and Obba Babatundé, features the original song “Hold On” by Marques Houston featuring Kodak Black.
RUN is set to premiere in theaters nationwide on August 29.
Will YOU be watching Run?
