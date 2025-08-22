Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Cindy Rodriguez Singh is facing capital murder charges in the death of her 6-year-old son, Noel, who was last seen alive in the fall of 2022. Authorities were not aware of Noel’s disappearance until March 2023, when an extended family member reported him missing. Child Protective Services and local police were immediately called to the home following the report.



During the investigation, Cindy Rodriguez Singh misled authorities, claiming that Noel was living with his biological father in Mexico. Just two days after the report, Cindy, her husband, and her six other children left the country, flying to India.



In July 2025, Cindy was added to the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. On Wednesday, FBI Director Kash Patel announced her capture in India. Cindy has since been brought back to Texas and is being held in Tarrant County Jail. She faces capital murder charges for the death of a child under the age of 10, with a bond set at $10 million. She is also facing federal charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, though the capital murder charge remains the primary focus.



Investigators continue to work diligently to gather evidence and locate Noel’s remains. The tragic case has garnered national attention due to the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and Cindy’s flight.

TRENDING: Dallas Man Killed in Suspected Carjacking

FBI Captures: Dallas Mother Charged with Capital Murder of Her Son was originally published on majic945.com