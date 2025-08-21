Listen Live
Hair

Big Glo, Big Inches: GloRilla Shows The Internet Her Natural Hair

GloRilla took to social media to show off her natural hair after teasing that she planned to get a relaxer.

Published on August 21, 2025

BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals
Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Rapper GloRilla recently gave fans an intimate glimpse into her hair journey, reminding her supporters that wigs and sew-ins are a choice for her, not a necessity. The Memphis star took to social media to show off her natural hair, after playfully noting that she planned to get a relaxer soon.

GloRilla’s hair is flourishing. The “Wanna Be” artist kept it authentic and cute as she hopped on her Instagram stories to show off her freshly done tresses that gave healthy and luscious. It was cut in a style that framed her face and moved effortlessly as the entertainer shook her head from side to side. Days before showing off her new ‘do, the star posted a picture showing her hair in its natural state with a caption that read, “I will be relaxing my hair dis week.”

After popping out on the ‘Gram with her flowing mane, followers chimed in on how beautiful her hair looked—sparking many conversations on relaxers versus silk presses.

GloRilla Shows Off Her Natural Hair

While most fans were here for Glo’s new ‘do, some were totally against the rapper getting a relaxer. “Y’all forgetting that relaxers are linked to fibroids and cancer 😢,” commented one follower. While another one was totally on the side of relaxers typing, “You can tell who’s hair been burnt off by the comments. 😂. Healthy relaxers done correctly don’t harm your hair. 😂.”

Beyond her music, GloRilla has built a reputation for keeping it real with her audience. Whether it’s through her lyrics, her personality, or moments like these, she continues to resonate with fans who see pieces of themselves in her. By openly sharing her hair process, she not only entertained her followers but also added to the broader conversation about the versatility of Black women’s hair.

GloRilla once again proves that she’s more than just a rising rap star; she’s a cultural figure who isn’t afraid to be herself, no matter what stage she’s on.

