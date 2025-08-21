Kamala Harris Brings Book Tour To Durham

Source: Paige Boyd / Radio One Raleigh

Former vice president Kamala Harris announced in a social media video Thursday that she is going on a book tour, with the Bull City being one of her stops later this year.

Harris is promoting her new book, “107 Days” on the 15-city international book tour.

“107 DAYS captures the drama of running for president better than just about anything I’ve read,” said Jonathan Karp, Chief Executive Officer of Simon & Schuster in a press release. “It’s one of the best works of political nonfiction Simon & Schuster has ever published. It’s an eyewitness contribution to history and an extraordinary story.”

The memoir by the former vice president is a recollection of her presidential campaign in 2024. She tells the story of one of the wildest and consequential campaigns in American history.

“Just over a year ago, I launched my campaign for President of the United States. 107 days traveling the country, fighting for our future — the shortest presidential campaign in modern history,” Harris stated in a press release announcing her memoir, “Since leaving office, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on those days and with candor and reflection, I’ve written a behind-the-scenes account of that journey. I believe there’s value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what it will take to move forward.”

Harris will be at the Durham Performing Arts Center on October 15. Tickets to the event include a copy of the book and is set to go on sale August 22. Tickets will be available to purchase on the book’s website.

“107 Days” is set to release on September 23.

See the full set of book tour dates here:

September 24 – New York, N.Y. — The Town Hall with Barnes & Noble

September 25 — Philadelphia, Pa. — The Met Philadelphia with Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books

September 29 — Los Angeles, Calif. — The Wiltern with Book Soup

October 4 — Houston, Texas — The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts with Blue Willow Bookshop

October 5 -— San Francisco, Calif. — The Masonic with Book Passage

October 8 — Atlanta, Ga. — Tabernacle with 44th & 3rd Bookseller

October 9 — Washington, D.C. — Warner Theatre with MahoganyBooks

October 11 — Chicago, Ill. — Auditorium Theatre with Anderson’s Bookshop

October 15 -—Durham, N.C. — Durham Performing Arts Center with Quail Ridge Books

October 17 — Birmingham, Ala. — Alabama Theatre with Books-A-Million

October 23 — London, U.K. — Location TBD

November 5 — Portland, Ore. — Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall with Literary Arts

November 16 — Toronto, ON — Meridian Hall with Indigo

November 18 — Nashville, Tenn. — Ryman Auditorium with Parnassus Books

November 20 — Miami, Fla. — Ziff Opera House with Books & Books

Kamala Harris Brings Book Tour To Durham was originally published on foxync.com