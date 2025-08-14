From Tornado to Triumph

Source: Kenny Eliason on Unsplash / Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

Thursday marked not only the first day of school but a fresh start for students in Gordon ISD. At the end of the last school year, an EF-11 tornado damaged just about every building on campus, which forced the district to end the school year early.

Dedicated crews and teachers worked over the summer to restore classrooms.

Superintendent Holly Campbell says the hardest part of this recovery process has been coordinating efforts and finding manpower due to Gordon’s being small. The district only has one campus for students in all grades.

The restoration team is decorating the hallways with rainbows, as they have been a symbol of hope this year for the district. They look at it as the rainbow after the storm. They’re going with the Wizard of Oz theme after the tornado, to give the kids something fun and exciting.

There’s still some behind-the-scenes work that needs to be done inside the school building; however, the superintendent says that everything is safe, clean, and beautifully ready for the students to return.

TRENDING: the deadly central texas floods trending

TRENDING: Pray For Hill Country: Photos of The Deadly Central Texas Floods