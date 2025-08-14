From Tornado to Triumph
Thursday marked not only the first day of school but a fresh start for students in Gordon ISD. At the end of the last school year, an EF-11 tornado damaged just about every building on campus, which forced the district to end the school year early.
Dedicated crews and teachers worked over the summer to restore classrooms.
Superintendent Holly Campbell says the hardest part of this recovery process has been coordinating efforts and finding manpower due to Gordon’s being small. The district only has one campus for students in all grades.
The restoration team is decorating the hallways with rainbows, as they have been a symbol of hope this year for the district. They look at it as the rainbow after the storm. They’re going with the Wizard of Oz theme after the tornado, to give the kids something fun and exciting.
There’s still some behind-the-scenes work that needs to be done inside the school building; however, the superintendent says that everything is safe, clean, and beautifully ready for the students to return.
TRENDING: the deadly central texas floods trending
TRENDING: Pray For Hill Country: Photos of The Deadly Central Texas Floods
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Cowboys Trade Micah Parsons to Packers Amid Contract Drama
-
Dallas Rapper BigXthaPlug Arrested
-
1800TW Back to School Cash
-
T-Hood Murder: Cops Name Ky Frost, Son Of Kirk & Rasheeda, As Prime Suspect
-
Yella Beezy Trial Date Set in High-Profile Mo3 Murder Case
-
Atlanta Rapper T-Hood’s Death Ruled A Homicide After Autopsy Results
-
Remembering Aaliyah: Dallas Was the Last City to Feel Her Love