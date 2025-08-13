Dallas Drug Bust: Nearly 400lbs of Marijuana Seized

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Dallas police received a tip regarding a shipment of marijuana being prepared for transport in a storage facility near Communications Drive in the 4300 block. Once police established probable cause, they obtained a search warrant, which was executed on August 6, allowing them to seize 179,081.7 grams, which is equal to about 398 pounds of marijuana.

They arrested and charged 47-year-old Zhenqi Lin with a second-degree felony for possession of marijuana, and he has since bonded out of jail.

Major Yancey Nelson, commander of the special investigation division, said, “Anytime we can get drugs off the street, it’s a success, and almost 400 pounds of marijuana taken off the street represents a significant success.”