T-Hood Murder: Cops Name Ky Frost, Son Of Kirk & Rasheeda, As Prime Suspect

There’s been a major update in the murder case of ATL rising rapper T-Hood.

Police have named their main suspect, and it’s Ky Lasheed Frost, the son of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” stars Kirk and Rasheeda Frost. The Gwinnett County Police Department says the shooting happened during a “domestic dispute” at T-Hood’s home last Friday. He was shot and later died from his injuries.

T-Hood’s mom spoke with TMZ and said the person responsible is Ky Frost. Now, police are backing that up, saying Ky is their top suspect in the case.

It was also revealed that T-Hood had been dating Kirk and Rasheeda’s daughter. This has led police to believe the murder may have been connected to personal issues within the family. While Ky hasn’t been officially charged yet, investigators are focused on him as the main person involved. Because of the Frost family’s fame from their time on VH1’s reality show, the case is getting a lot of attention online and in the media.

As of now, neither Kirk nor Rasheeda has made any public statements about the situation or the accusations against their son. The investigation is still ongoing, and police are asking for anyone with information to come forward. Fans of both T-Hood and the Frost family are shocked and waiting to see what happens next.

Before his passing, Atlanta rapper T-Hood was making a name for himself with his “freaky trap” style, turn-up music with a street edge. He dropped tracks like READY 2 GO, Big Booty, and Perculator that had clubs going crazy. His newest single, Girls In The Party, was starting to catch fire in the city and online. T-Hood was seen as one of ATL’s next rising artists. Sadly, his rise was cut short before he could take his sound to an even bigger stage.

