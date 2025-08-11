Tropical Storm Erin Likely to Become First of Hurricane Season
As peak Atlantic hurricane season quickly approaches, we are likely getting our first hurricane of the season. Tropical storm Erin formed in the eastern Atlantic on Monday, and its expected to develop into a major hurricane by this weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Erin is the fifth named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, currently located west of Africa’s Cabo Verde islands. It has the potential to become a hurricane as early as Wednesday evening. With Atlantic ocean surface water at above-normal temperatures, there’s plenty of fuel for greater development.
As of right now, it’s too early to tell what threat Erin could pose to the Caribbean and U.S. as it progresses across the Atlantic. The NOAA predicts Erin could reach the strength of a Category 3 hurricane or higher, given the right conditions.
Intense flooding on the island of São Vicente, brought by heavy rains from Erin have resulted in the deaths of six people, four being children, according to The Weather Channel.
Mid-August typically ushers in the start of the busiest part of hurricane season, which runs to mid-October. Historically, the first hurricane of the season forms by Aug. 11, according to CNN, although recent years have seen hurricanes develop earlier than usual. By this point last year, hurricanes Beryl and Debby had already struck, while hurricane Ernesto was forming. Beryl devastated the Houston area while only at Category 1 strength.
Currently, the NOAA is tracking two other areas for potential tropical development over the Atlantic. At the current moment, the chance of development is low. Forecasters predicted above-normal activity in the Atlantic prior to the start of hurricane season.
