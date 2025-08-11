Kash Doll & NFL Star Za’Darius Smith Call It Quits After Whirlwind Romance

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

It looks like Kash Doll is back on the market — and may be stepping away from the spotlight for a bit. The Detroit rapper reportedly took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce her split from NFL star Za’Darius Smith.

“At this point in my life, I just need to be single,” she wrote. “Za’Darius [is] a great guy, but we can’t see eye to eye, and with all due respect, we decided to part ways. I’m giving the internet a break also, so I’m done with y’all too right now.”

She backed her words with action. Fans quickly noticed that Kash’s Instagram and x/Twitter profiles have been deleted (or deactivated).

Love Pop Culture? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Za’Darius didn’t post an official statement, but he had something to say. The athlete dropped an Instagram Story with a black background. The word “single” was written in the right-hand corner alongside emojis of a man walking and a door.

Kash Doll & Za’Darius Smith Relationship Timeline

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

If the breakup is indeed final, it marks the end of a whirlwind romance that had fans talking. The two were first spotted together earlier this year and quickly became one of the most talked-about new couples in entertainment.

And Kash was the ultimate WAG.

Sightings of the Kash and Za’Darius sparked immediate dating rumors in early 2025, with both of them dropping subtle hints online that something was brewing. Before the two officially went public, Kash sat down with Keke Palmer and opened up about being in love and finding someone who was truly there for her. By June, they decided to make it official in the most celebrity way possible: walking the BET Awards red carpet together.

Kash, who has never shied away from sharing her personal life, posted sweet photos, exchanged playful banter online, and FOMO-worthy vacay videos. She also made headlines after sharing that Za’Darius preferred her without weaves or makeup. Za’Darius reciprocated with his own pic sharing and commentary.

The cutesy coupledom was a shift from her previous, more publicized and messy split from rapper Tracy T. Fans were eating it up and cheering her and Za’Darius on.

Public splits are never easy – and for Kash, it’s another chapter in navigating love, motherhood, and a thriving hip-hop career. While the romance may be over, her transparency with fans is one reason she stays relatable.

One thing’s for sure: Kash Doll is going to be just fine.

Kash Doll & NFL Star Za’Darius Smith Call It Quits After Whirlwind Romance was originally published on hellobeautiful.com