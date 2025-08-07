Listen Live
Entertainment

Prep for Success

Join us all month long for back-to-school supply drives and giveaways!

Published on August 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Prep for Success
Source: iOne Digital / creative services

We are gearing up to send students back to school prepared with Prep for Success! Join us all month long for back-to-school supply drives and giveaways! Prep for Success is brought to you by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Saturday, August 9th, 10am – 2pm
CW Williams Community Health Center
3333 Wilkinson Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28208
CW Williams 11th Annual Back-To-School Health Fair with free bookbags and supplies while they last.  Plus, food, games, music, and free health, dental, vision screenings and immunizations for the kids.

Related Stories

Saturday, August 23rd, 12pm – 2pm
Mallard Creek Recreation Center
2530 Johnston Oehler Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Back 2 Business,  Back to School Community Extravaganza with book bags, school supplies, swag bags, food, games and raffle prizes for everyone.  Event is free, but RSVP here

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/back-to-business-a-back-to-school-community-extravaganza-tickets-1520606227159

SEE ALSO

Prep for Success  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
15 Items
Evergreen Content

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

38 Items
Lifestyle

Hottest NFL Players In 2025

DFW Career Fair
Local

You’re Invited To The Largest Career Event DFW Has Ever Seen!

iOne Local Sales| Trey Songz- KBFB | 2025-08-15
Contests

Enter To Win Tickets To See Trey Songz: 20 Years of Music Tour

Business black woman having phone conversation with client in office. African american young woman using smart phone
DFW Career Fair

Radio One DFW Career Fair Employers Confirmed

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close