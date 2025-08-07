Source: iOne Digital / creative services

We are gearing up to send students back to school prepared with Prep for Success! Join us all month long for back-to-school supply drives and giveaways! Prep for Success is brought to you by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Saturday, August 9th, 10am – 2pm

CW Williams Community Health Center

3333 Wilkinson Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28208

CW Williams 11th Annual Back-To-School Health Fair with free bookbags and supplies while they last. Plus, food, games, music, and free health, dental, vision screenings and immunizations for the kids.

Saturday, August 23rd, 12pm – 2pm

Mallard Creek Recreation Center

2530 Johnston Oehler Road, Charlotte, NC 28269

Back 2 Business, Back to School Community Extravaganza with book bags, school supplies, swag bags, food, games and raffle prizes for everyone. Event is free, but RSVP here

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/back-to-business-a-back-to-school-community-extravaganza-tickets-1520606227159

Prep for Success was originally published on 1053rnb.com