Creative Control: Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang Launches Project 3 Agency

Published on August 4, 2025

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Kendrick Lamar is not leaving any crumbs on the table in 2025. His pgLang brand has launched a creative agency. 

As per Hypebeast, Kendrick Lamar and his team are looking to take their storytelling to another level. Earlier this week. pgLang announced Project 3, a full service agency that provides a full range of services including event planning, creative direction, brand strategy, content creation and production solutions. On Wednesday (July 3), the company shared its first post on Instagram. As expected, the accompanying visual was far from ordinary. It featured a man and a woman discussing her day at work and her frustrations regarding a brainstorm. The two argue over the type of fish her team discussed leading them to agree on “that’s not this generation type of fish.” 

According to a press release, the new venture is “designed to expand creative resources for both corporate and independent businesses.” The statement went on detail how Project 3 came to life. “When pgLang launched in March 2020, we introduced ourselves with the phrase ‘an at-service company.’ Inquiries quickly followed, but we soon realized that we couldn’t extend our services broadly, leading us to focus on building our infrastructure. Now, five years later, we are finally ready to share our knowledge, experience, and resources with others.” 

You can learn more about Project 3 here

Creative Control: Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang Launches Project 3 Agency  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

