Trump Brings Troubled Lawrence Taylor To White House

On Thursday (July 31), President Donald Trump gathered several athletes, including NFL Hall-of-Famer Lawrence Taylor at the White House. The move raised eyebrows, given Taylor’s turbulent history as a sex offender and the ongoing controversy over the administration’s lack of transparency with files related to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and Trump’s own ties to the late financier.

Taylor was present along with Kansas City Chief kicker Harrison Butker and professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau to become members of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. The former New York Giant was arrested in 2010 on rape and prostitution charges related to the assault of a 16-year-old girl in upstate New York. He pleaded guilty in 2011 to one count of soliciting a prostitute and a second count of sexual misconduct in having sex with a woman without consent. Taylor received six years of probation and was ordered to register as a sex offender. He would be arrested in 2021 in Broward County, Florida, for failing to report a change of residence as a sex offender, and be charged again in 2024 for the same offense. In both cases, prosecutors closed the case.



When asked about Taylor’s presence, Trump replied: “Acknowledged to be the greatest defensive player in the history of the NFL, a friend of mine for a long time. Too long, right Lawrence? Lawrence Taylor, he’s an incredible guy and just been my friend a long time. Knew him forever.” Taylor stumped for Trump last year at a rally on the Jersey Shore. When reporters pressed him about Epstein and his own admission that the financier took girls from Mar-a-Lago and the reasoning behind it, the president replied: “No, I don’t know really why, but I said, if he’s taken anybody from Mar-a-Lago, he’s hiring or whatever he’s doing, I didn’t like it. And we threw him out.”



The situation wasn’t received well on social media. “On the day Virginia Guiffre’s family is speaking out about how survivors are treated like trash, here’s who’s in the White House,” wrote MSNBC host Chris Hayes in a post on X, formerly Twitter. In another post, TheMaineWonk wrote, “Jeffrey Epstein’s best friend of 10 years, President @realdonaldtrump hosted registered sex offender Lawrence Taylor at the White House today. This is my shocked face.

