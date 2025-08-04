Doechii Announces Dates to Fall ‘Live From The Swamp’ Tour

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Grammy award-winning rapper Doechii announced dates for her biggest tour yet.

On Monday, Doechii announced dates for her tour run “Live From the Swamp.” The news of the tour dates comes right after the announcement of the fall tour over the weekend during the artist’s set at Lollapalooza.

The twelve-date tour starts in Chicago on Monday, October 14, and runs until Monday, November 10.

This is the artist’s first set of tour dates since her tour following the release of her Grammy award-winning mixtape, “Alligator Bites Never Heal” in 2024.

Here is a list of the full list of dates:

Oct. 14 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 17 Toronto, Ontario – Coca-Cola Coliseum

Oct. 19 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct. 21 Washington, DC – The Anthem

Oct. 23 Charlotte, NC – Bojangles Coliseum

Oct. 27 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct. 29 Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 31 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Nov. 03 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Nov. 05 San Diego, CA – Petco Park

Nov. 07 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Nov. 10 Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

For more information or to sign up for ticket pre-sales, click the link here.

