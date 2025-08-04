Listen Live
Music

Doechii Announces Dates to Fall 'Live From The Swamp' Tour

Doechii Announces Dates to Fall ‘Live From The Swamp’ Tour

Published on August 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Lollapalooza Festival
Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Grammy award-winning rapper Doechii announced dates for her biggest tour yet.

On Monday, Doechii announced dates for her tour run “Live From the Swamp.” The news of the tour dates comes right after the announcement of the fall tour over the weekend during the artist’s set at Lollapalooza.

The twelve-date tour starts in Chicago on Monday, October 14, and runs until Monday, November 10.

This is the artist’s first set of tour dates since her tour following the release of her Grammy award-winning mixtape, “Alligator Bites Never Heal” in 2024.

Here is a list of the full list of dates:

  • Oct. 14 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
  • Oct. 17 Toronto, Ontario – Coca-Cola Coliseum
  • Oct. 19 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
  • Oct. 21 Washington, DC – The Anthem
  • Oct. 23 Charlotte, NC – Bojangles Coliseum
  • Oct. 27 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
  • Oct. 29 Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
  • Oct. 31 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
  • Nov. 03 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
  • Nov. 05 San Diego, CA – Petco Park
  • Nov. 07 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
  • Nov. 10 Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

For more information or to sign up for ticket pre-sales, click the link here.

SEE ALSO

Doechii Announces Dates to Fall ‘Live From The Swamp’ Tour  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
15 Items
Evergreen Content

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

38 Items
Lifestyle

Hottest NFL Players In 2025

DFW Career Fair
Local

You’re Invited To The Largest Career Event DFW Has Ever Seen!

iOne Local Sales| Trey Songz- KBFB | 2025-08-15
Contests

Enter To Win Tickets To See Trey Songz: 20 Years of Music Tour

Business black woman having phone conversation with client in office. African american young woman using smart phone
DFW Career Fair

Radio One DFW Career Fair Employers Confirmed

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close