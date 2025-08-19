Win $500 & Tickets to The Texas State Fair

Source: Radio One / Urban One

Your favorite station, 97.9 The Beat, is giving you a chance to win $500 and tickets to the Texas State Fair! Take a few minutes to enter, and you’re instantly in the running!

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN!

Sign up for our newsletter:



STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE STORIES: