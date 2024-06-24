2024 XXL Freshmen Class Revealed: Three Texas Artists Make The Cut

Three of the eleven fresh, up-and-coming artists revealed by XXL this year hail from the Lone Star State.
We have BigXThaPlug, That Mexican OT, and 4Batz representing Texas. This year’s freshmen class also includes Hunxho, Lay Bankz, Maiya The Don, ScarLip, Rich Amiri, Cash Cobain, and Skilla Baby. This group also includes BossMan Dlow. Furthermore, Southside will be featured on the highly anticipated Freshman Cipher, which is scheduled to be released any day now.
Related: https://hiphopnc.com/playlist/the-best-tracks-from-xxls-2024-freshman-class
-
T.I.'s Son King Caught On Set With That Girl Lay Lay's New Movie
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum
-
Ella Mai May Have A Human In Her Stomach After ALL
-
Cardi B Just Went All Out For Bae
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26
-
Dc Young Fly Caught On Camera In The Trenches