Kendrick Lamar Spotted Back Outside Shooting A Video

All eyes on the West coast this week, thanks to Kendrick Lamar reclaiming the hip hop rap culture. Check out Kung Fu
Kenny live on the set, shooting the official video for “They Not Like Us“. Kendrick had his regional rep on the line and delivered.
Compton California is getting the respect, deserved from over the years. Peep Dj Mustard along with countless other gang member
and die hard documenting this movement of the hip hop culture. The city back up its a must that we outside. Press play for the vibes.
