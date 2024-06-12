T.I.’s Son King Caught On Set With That Girl Lay Lay’s New Movie

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Looks and sound like the cat is out of the bag. That Girl Lay Lay is on to her next life adventure when it comes
to the industry. Aside from still rapping and touring the country, she is officially now shooting her first independent movie.
T.i‘s son is one of the celebrities getting some camera time. Press play to peep the jokes, and energy that he came with. Bringing the
giggles, and games out of everybody is just natural talent based off the looks of it. From the clips above King isn’t feeling the drip appointed to him
as far as wardrobe. Ya Pilot P-skillz will keep you posted on release date and movie titles.
Tune into Ya Pilot P-skillz Weekdays from 3 to 7pm
-
