T.I.’s Son King Caught On Set With That Girl Lay Lay’s New Movie

Looks and sound like the cat is out of the bag. That Girl Lay Lay is on to her next life adventure when it comes

to the industry. Aside from still rapping and touring the country, she is officially now shooting her first independent movie.

T.i‘s son is one of the celebrities getting some camera time. Press play to peep the jokes, and energy that he came with. Bringing the

giggles, and games out of everybody is just natural talent based off the looks of it. From the clips above King isn’t feeling the drip appointed to him

as far as wardrobe. Ya Pilot P-skillz will keep you posted on release date and movie titles.

