iPhone Users Beware Of The Future

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The future isn’t near , because its already here. Have you ever heard of tap backs? How bout wireless texting?
The new IOS 18 update is unloading across the country today. This may be the best update in the last 10 years. Press play
to dive into a 12 minute informative break down of the worlds most popular device and its new features. The advanced technologist have been busy
upgrading our everyday life living. Better screen personalization, app control, camera, photo updates and way more.
Tune into Ya Pilo P-skillz for All Your gadget updates
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
97.9 The Beat & MAJIC 94.5 Dallas Mavs vs Boston Celtics GAME 1 Watch Party
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Ella Mai May Have A Human In Her Stomach After ALL
-
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
-
Martin Lawrence’s Health Concerns: What’s Really Going On? Tasha Smith Addresses Rumors
-
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age Tour 2024