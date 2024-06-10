iPhone Users Beware Of The Future

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

The future isn’t near , because its already here. Have you ever heard of tap backs? How bout wireless texting?

The new IOS 18 update is unloading across the country today. This may be the best update in the last 10 years. Press play

to dive into a 12 minute informative break down of the worlds most popular device and its new features. The advanced technologist have been busy

upgrading our everyday life living. Better screen personalization, app control, camera, photo updates and way more.

