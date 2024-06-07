Listen Live
Entertainment

DFW’s Very Own ShaCarri Drops Gems With Cardi B

Published on June 7, 2024

As the 2024 USA Olympics approaches its only right, to showcase our very own DFW talent on a broader scale more than the usual.

Check out Sha’carri Richardson’s one on one sit down with Cardi B. The vibes were vibing, fresh out the gate. Cardi B‘s welcoming energy

broke the ice for us all. Based off the first 60 seconds its obvious that she is a natural fan of Sha’carri’s craft.

From life to training, 9 to 5’s and more, press play for part one of the conversation.

Tune into The Flight Zone For All Your Elite News You Could Use 

cardi b Olympics Shacarri Richardson USA

