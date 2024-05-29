Mavs Almost Sweep Timberwolves In Game 4 WCF

The Western Conference Finals is full of surprises.

What fans thought would be ‘Mavs in Game 4’ turned into an upset by the Minnesota Timberwolves who won the game 105-100. After the Mavs took the lead in the 4th quarter, the Timberwolves kicked into turbo mode after KAT shot back-to-back 3’s with six minutes left in the game. The play was followed by Irving hustling to find Gafford, who flew straight to the net! KAT backdoored with another three-pointer, and the game was downhill from there.

One highlight of the game was Dallas Cowboys superstars showing love to the home team! Fans got to enjoy the game alongside DT Osa Odighizuwa who was recently named the Cowboys ‘best-kept-secret’ by Bleacher Report, CB Trevon Diggs who is expected to return to the field this season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee last September, and Micah Parsons who is now the president of B/R Gridiron, one of the top digital publishers of NFL content!

During the game, fans noticed Parsons wearing a Luka Doncic jersey that he paired with some Adidas AE1s — Anthony Edwards’ signature shoes. Of course, Edwards noticed and approached him after the game with a little ‘bitter sweet’ trash talk.

At the press conference, Irving spoke about ‘abnormal shooting nights’ saying, “I think when I look at just the quality of our shots, I think a few of them could be better. A few of them were rushed, a few of them were in and out… It just takes a higher level of focus and also just understanding we have to run the plays that work..” Check out more Mavs Postgame Interviews with Luka Doncic, Daniel Gafford, and Coach Jason Kidd.

The Western Conference Finals Game 5 is tomorrow at 7:30 PM in Minnesota. Super fans that want to travel can find tickets as low as $183 on Ticketmaster or you can be a super fan and watch the game live on TNT. The Mavs will also be hosting an official Watch Party at The Factory in Deep Ellum starting at 7 PM. To get more information on tickets, merch, and more visit:

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack