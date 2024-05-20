Listen Live
The Bromance Is Real Between Kyrie & Luka

Published on May 20, 2024

Leave it up to two of the hometown hero’s to speak on this series success and prevailing moments. Luka and Kyrie answer

questions during the post conference with energy and determination. Press play to hear a legit level of bromance who are here to

win make history and go home and celebrate life with their families.

Dallas Mavs Kyrie Irving

