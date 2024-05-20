The Bromance Is Real Between Kyrie & Luka

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Leave it up to two of the hometown hero’s to speak on this series success and prevailing moments. Luka and Kyrie answer

questions during the post conference with energy and determination. Press play to hear a legit level of bromance who are here to

win make history and go home and celebrate life with their families.

Tune into The Flight Zone Weekdays From 3 to 7 pm