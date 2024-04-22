Exclusive: Lil Kim and Her New Artist on Working and Loving Together

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Fashion and music icon Queen Bee ‘Lil’ Kim’ and her artist and talented new BF Tayy Brown chop it up with radio/TV personality Jazmyn Summers about the unexpected union that is already giving fans dope new music with more to come. Check out the video below for the entire conversation. They are soo cute together. You can feel the connection and the chemistry.

YOU JUST RELEASED ‘LOVE FOR YA’ WITH MORE BANGERS COMING. WHAT’S IT LIKE WORKING TOGETHER?

Lil Kim: He is the epitome of talented. He thinks he’s Diddy . Let me break that down, especially right now in this day and age. When me and Sean were in the studio, he would push me, because he believed in me even more than I probably did. I didn’t know I could do certain things. Tayy’s the same way. It’s magic, because we’re both very perfectionist. He’s super intelligent and I’m really excited about what we have.

Tayy: It’s dope because it’s more than just working. We really connect on a different level. It’s we. It’s us as a project. It’s team work. We believe in each other.

Lil Kim: He just holds me down, holds work down. He’ll point out something in the music that nobody else realizes. And if something happens, he’ll be like I’ll be right back. I’ll go handle it. That means so much especially when I just can’t do it anymore. That’s the friendship side of us. That’s super cool to have somebody that have my back that could pick up the parts when I’m like I just can’t take this . That’s the chemistry.

HOW DID YOU Y’ALL COME TOGETHER?

Tayy: Through mutual people. One thing leads to another, leads to the universe bringing us together and it just fit.

LOVE FOR YA DROPPED TO ACCLAIM. WHAT’S BEHIND IT AND YOUR MUSIC IN GENERAL.

Tayy: Everybody seen the energy of hip hop on a surface level like money, cars, b*tches But I just want to show what its like to be lit in the industry and be genuine in real life, You want muthaf**ckas to hear that sh*t and feel it in their heart. That’s what music is missing right now is the real soulful sh*t that’s hitting people in their heart They aint making that music no more The music lost its magic.

YOU ROCK A LITTLE R & B. DO YOU THINK ROMANCE IS MAKING A COME BACK?

Lil Kim:. It should have never left because romance is in everybody’s life. No matter how gangster you are. The most gangster guy had to have attraction to love at one point and have somebody that he wanted to be romantic with.

Tayy: Romance will never leave. The magic will never leave and that’s one thing that we try to bring back.. I think everybody’s really dark right now. I feel like really depressing, really thinking too much, too much violence.

Lil Kim: I’m a happy medium with that. ‘m very, very spiritual. I’m very happy for each breath that I take every day that I wake up. But at the same time we’re human so we don’t always wake up super happy . So I feel like how every human express your emotions when you wake up, that’s what’s gonna come out in your music.

TAYY, HOW IS IT WORKING WITH SOMEONE OF THE STATURE OF THE QUEEN BEE?

Tayy: Stature for real! Imagine me telling my youngest self you’re going to be working with

Lil Kim in like 5 years. Every now and then I feel like I’ve gotten a little comfortable with it but then I sit there and I’m like you’re Just chilling on some regular s*it with little Kim. She’s an icon and I know that. But you get to know somebody, and you fall in love with them. We’re homies now and more. At the end of the day I’m a regular nigga and were regular everyday and night bro. But sometimes I’m like, oh, sh*t I’m talking to somebody who’s basically curated rap. It’s a blessing.

LIL KIM, WHAT DREW YOU TO TAYY?

Lil Kim: He’s an Aquarius. Just kidding. Obviously Imma little older than him but he’s like my big brother, my father. I really listen when he speaks because he’s gonna say something very important.

WHO IS TAYY BEHIND THE MUSIC?

Tayy: I grew up in Maryland. I’ve always loved music. My father, my mother, my grandfather my aunts were in the industry.

Lil Kim: His aunt made a song that little girls coming up at the time, I was one of them , loved. It was a really big pop song. His uncles is somebody you would probably know and they made great music. His father made great music.

WHO ARE THEY? SPILL THE TEA?

Lil Kim: Next interview

BEING THE FASHION ICON THAT YOU ARE LITTLE KIM, WHEN YOU GO OUT TO AN EVENT WHAT ARE THE MUST HAVES?

Lil Kim: A few years ago, I used to always have to have my handbag. But now, I’ve been just, like, baby grab me my lipstick and a little something and you get my purse.

Tayy: Everything you ever needed is in that muthaf**cka.

YOU GRIND HARD ON THE DAILY. YOU’RE A MOM. DO YOU EVER TAKE A FUN DAY?

Lil Kim: Its crazy cause Tayy had no idea ‘til he spent 24 hours with me the first time. He always say we need to slow this grind, do you ever have a break? People don’t know what goes behind the scenes. How hard we work .

Tayy: It’s a lot. It’s culture shock. I went from working by myself and everybody’s on me to deal with what’s going on and run things to somebody like little Kim, who’s got this whole production.

YOUR FUN IS IN YOUR GRIND?

Lil Kim: I had a whole photo shoot in the desert (for Ebony) with the hot sun. We were up at like 8:00 in the morning, 9:00 in the morning, and it was all day, all night but we had fun when we did the pool .

DO YOU EVER HAVE A DAY AND GO THIS IS JUST A QUEEN BEE DAY, NO GRUSTLE?

Lil Kim: No but I would like to go to the spa more. Because I don’t get to do it. I got my baby. She’s not a baby baby anymore but she’s nine. This is her pivotal stage. It’s very important what she learns now. So it’s harder to get away.

WASSUP WITH YOUR NEXT MUSICAL COLLAB?

Lil Kim: He’s always got his microphone. I gave him this dope-ass microphone and we have the Avalon. It’s historic, it’s classic. Timbaland used to use it. It’s like this thing that we use with the computer. Tayy’s great at engineering.

Tayy: And I’m making magic with that muthaf**cka. She can hold the microphone in her hand with a sock over it and it’s gonna be magic. What she’s got coming out, bro, get ready. On everything I love, when it come out, it’s going to hit .

Check out the whole convo in the video above.

Article and interview by Jazmyn Summers. Please don’t forget to subscribe to her YouTube. Follow her @jaztalk1 on Instagram and Facebook.

The post Exclusive: Lil Kim and Her New Artist on Working and Loving Together appeared first on Black America Web.

