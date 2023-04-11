Get to know Bran Movay, an Artist and Music Producer

Bran Movay is an artist and music producer by the way of North Dallas cultivating a unique blend of hip-hop, neo-soul, and R&B. He combines his DIY approach to production with colorful, honest lyrics and has recently released lead singles “On Her Own” as well as “Hips Talk”.

The words “groovy,” “nostalgic,” and “funky” all apply to his aesthetic. In all honesty, it’s like nothing we have ever heard before. His music possess substance and is generally uplifting! Bran earned a degree from the University of Southern California and has since established himself, going back to Los Angeles to cook up music often.

We caught up with the Dallas emerging artist, and spoke about where his inspiration stemmed from in his latest, single “On Her Own”. He says it really came from the women in his life at the time, roughly 2 years ago.

“I was inspired by all the women around me that held things down, especially through college which I had just graduated at the time. It’s dope to see now that it resonates with folks still going through that experience”. Bran Said.

Checkout more music from Bran: “Hips Talk”

Self-produced EP Flower Talk II surpassed over 500k streams on Spotify. Any listener is sure to be left with a lasting impression after experiencing Bran’s homemade sound, which is characterized by sincerity in the lyrics and a colorful, do-it-yourself approach to production.

Most recently he performed live in Austin at SXSW Music festival at the OnTheRadarATX showcase. Bran’s upcoming EP arrives later this year. Stay tuned and be sure to check him out!