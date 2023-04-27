Two Sisters Bring Popular Event, Black On The Block to Frisco, Texas

Over 100 black owned vendors coupled with drinks and good music, is a recipe for a good ole time! Two sisters from Los Angeles have one common purpose; and that’s to provide opportunities for local black business owners to have a flee market style platform for us, created by us, to sell items. The one-of-a- kind event happening this Sunday, April 29,2023 from 1pm,-6pm will be a complete vibe for DFW.

Jazze Radio Chica had a conversation with the two sisters to discuss the history of this event and what we can expect from the first of its kind event located at the Frisco Star. Check it out!