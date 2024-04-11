Listen Live
#WE2024 Panel Preview: “From Hustle To Harmony: Finding Peace & Prosperity In The Soft Life”

| 04.11.24
Karen Clark chats with Dr. Kimberly Sowell, County Manager for Durham County’s Minority & Women Business Enterprises (MWBE) program, about “From Hustle to Harmony: Finding Peace & Prosperity In The Soft Life,” one of the panel discussions for the 2024 Women’s Empowerment Expo in Raleigh on April 13.

DETAILS:

Location: Main Stage

Time: 3:50pm – 4:10pm

#WE2024 Panel Preview: "From Hustle To Harmony: Finding Peace & Prosperity In The Soft Life"

