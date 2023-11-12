Birdman Is Outside Snatching Ice Off Necks

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Seems like the awkward Instagram live interview may not have been planned after all. Druski seems to be humble the
whole time but on the other hand Birdman has been paying attention of Druski’s mocking of his brand Cash Money. Coulda Been Records
has been on the top of everyone’s radar. Looks like from video reports, Druski was payed a little visit from Birdman & a few Rich Gang goons,to
confiscate his Coulda Been Records. Press play to decide if this is this real beef or baloney.
Follow Ya Pilot P-skillz on All Platforms @Pskillzflo.
-
Step Inside Offset's Closet, Cardi B Shows Off His Crazy Shoe Game
-
REPORT: Keke Palmer Files Restraining Order Against Ex Darius Jackson, Alleges Abuse Over Two-Year Courtship
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
17 Sexy Pics Of Nicole Murphy (PHOTOS)
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)
-
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023
-
100 Things your future spouse & you should talk about BEFORE Marriage.