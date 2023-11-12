Listen Live
Birdman Is Outside Snatching Ice Off Necks

Published on November 11, 2023

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
Seems like the awkward Instagram live interview may not have been planned after all. Druski seems to be humble the

whole time but on the other hand Birdman has been paying attention of Druski’s mocking of his brand Cash Money.  Coulda Been Records

has been on the top of everyone’s radar. Looks like from video reports, Druski was payed a little visit from Birdman & a few Rich Gang goons,to

confiscate his Coulda Been Records. Press play to decide if this is this real beef or baloney.

