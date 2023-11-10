Listen Live
97.9 The Beat Featured Artists: JByRD, MFRBiGRi, & MFRJuiCe – Mayja Fakta (That’s Mayja) Pt. 2 (Explicit)

Published on November 10, 2023

JByRD

Source: JByRD / JByRD

Name: JByRD, MFRBiGRi, & MFRJuiCe

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Social Media: Follow the artists on Instagram @mayja_fakta_records_inc,  JByRD @dj_jbyrdmfr, MFRBiGRi @ttb.bigri, MFRJuiCe @gloxkboyjuicee

Booking Email: jbyrd@mayjafakta.com

Title of Song: Mayja Fakta (That’s Mayja) Pt. 2

