97.9 The Beat Featured Artists: JByRD, MFRBiGRi, & MFRJuiCe – Mayja Fakta (That’s Mayja) Pt. 2 (Explicit)

Name: JByRD, MFRBiGRi, & MFRJuiCe
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Social Media: Follow the artists on Instagram @mayja_fakta_records_inc, JByRD @dj_jbyrdmfr, MFRBiGRi @ttb.bigri, MFRJuiCe @gloxkboyjuicee
Booking Email: jbyrd@mayjafakta.com
Title of Song: Mayja Fakta (That’s Mayja) Pt. 2
Stream Music On:
