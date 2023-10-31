En El Barrio With Kirbyyyona: Meet Chris Belloso of Latin Wealth Podcast!

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Chris Belloso is a veteran in the marketing and podcasting space, spanning over the past eight years. While his speciality might be heavy handed in traditional online marketing services such as running ads, social media management, consulting/strategizing, and content creation, he is also committed to marketing. His true passion is podcasting ultimately leading to a podcast called the Latin Wealth podcast.

“The Latin Wealth podcast is a financial literacy platform made for Latinos to help educate them about business, entrepreneurship, investing, and health.” Chris explained.

Chris Belloso’s drive to bridge the financial literacy gap for his Latin community and minorities in general is unparalleled. Chris continues to expand our minds and knowledge on in-depth topics in a manner that is digestible to many, introducing many guests and even cultural references to make each topic more relatable. Please follow along Chris’s journey on social media @chrisbelloso @latinwealth