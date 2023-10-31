En El Barrio With Kirbyyyona: Meet Chris Belloso of Latin Wealth Podcast!

Chris Belloso is a veteran in the marketing and podcasting space, spanning over the past eight years. While his speciality might be heavy handed in traditional online marketing services such as running ads, social media management, consulting/strategizing, and content creation, he is also committed to marketing. His true passion is podcasting ultimately leading to a podcast called the Latin Wealth podcast.
“The Latin Wealth podcast is a financial literacy platform made for Latinos to help educate them about business, entrepreneurship, investing, and health.” Chris explained.
Chris Belloso’s drive to bridge the financial literacy gap for his Latin community and minorities in general is unparalleled. Chris continues to expand our minds and knowledge on in-depth topics in a manner that is digestible to many, introducing many guests and even cultural references to make each topic more relatable. Please follow along Chris’s journey on social media @chrisbelloso @latinwealth
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Richard Roundtree, Legendary Star of “Shaft,” Dies at 81
-
Breaking: Suspect Identified and Charged in State Fair of Texas Shooting That Injured 3
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)
-
100 Things your future spouse & you should talk about BEFORE Marriage.
-
Holiday Jump Off Contest
-
22 Rappers With Lil Or Young In Their Name (PHOTOS)