Listen Live
Local DFW News

The Morning Hustle at State Fair Classic (video)

Published on October 4, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
CLOSE

The Morning Hustle attended the State Fair Classic for the first time ever, in Dallas,Texas this past weekend, and DFW welcomed them with open arms showing them a great time, the Texas way!

More from 97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close