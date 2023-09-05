B.G. Is A Free Man & Birdman Is Here For It

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

After over a decade the Cash Money rapper is a free man after over a decade plus of holding it down. Birdman and friends welcomed

B.G. aka Christopher Noel Dorsey with open arms and soft hearts . Press play to see the first moments as B.G. takes the open air. The way this hip

hop life goes fans should expect a few musical pieces of art sooner than sooner.

