B.G. Is A Free Man & Birdman Is Here For It

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
After over a decade the Cash Money rapper is a free man after over a decade plus of holding it down. Birdman and friends welcomed
B.G. aka Christopher Noel Dorsey with open arms and soft hearts . Press play to see the first moments as B.G. takes the open air. The way this hip
hop life goes fans should expect a few musical pieces of art sooner than sooner.
Follow ya Pilot P-skillzflo on all platforms
-
Kevin Hart Is Now In A WheelChair
-
Viral Vibes Caught On Camera With Some Louisiana Legends (Bling Bling)
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
What Is Going On With R&B Singer Michel’le!? [VIDEO]
-
5K Labor Day Giveaway[LISTEN LIVE]
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
17 Sexy Pics Of Nicole Murphy (PHOTOS)
-
Yung Miami Just Got Extra Heated