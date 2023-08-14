Nas Releases Hennessy Special Edition Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Bottle

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Were you able to get your hands on a bottle yet? If you haven’t heard Hennessy and Nas, a legend of the hip-hop game, has teamed up to release ar limited-edition bottle In celebration of 50 years of Hip Hop.

The who’s who of Dallas gathered Saturday in honor of the occasion bringing together the city’s Hip Hop culture in one room.

Hennessy has always been a supporter of Hip Hop, being one of the first brands to sponsor hip hop events, and locally a brand that supports artists in DFW.

“The Goal for Hennessy will always be to push the culture forward and take it to new heights.” Said Hennessy Rep, Roman Amner AKAK Big Rome.

According to Big Rome, the legendary rapper has been apart of Team Hennessy since early on in his career dating back to the nineties. So, What better way to celebrate than a powerful collaboration that pays homage to the birth of the genre.

The star studded invite-only event had many of Dallas’ culture contributors and influencers to the local Hip Hop scene present: Your #1 Hip Hop station 97.9 The Beat( Hollywood Zay,Jazzi Black, Kirby, Big Tuck, TripleD Gear, Jason Lyric, Daisha Board Gallery, Dallas Weekly, Play n Skillz, Eclipse Darkness, Dorrough, J Oliver and Beatsource DJs: DoesItAll and Danny West.

Daisha Board Gallery also represented artist Josiah Jones had his drawings up for a sneak peek look into his collection.

To add to the celebrations, live painter Look Will displayed his talents, as well as a special b-boy performance, complimentary cocktails all night and tunes by DJ Does It All. “Never Stop, Never Settle”