Listen Live
Local DFW News

Summer Walker Just Cut Lil Meech Off

Published on August 2, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Summer Walker is single and back outside, after cutting off actor Lil Meech. Just last week they were outside together at the amusement

park enjoying life, sitting side by side. The cut off comes after she is sent a video message from a fan in Houston, who captured Meech walking into

another woman’s apartment. Meech denied the foolery of even the thought of him cheating against Summer. His excuse was that he was just

helping his cousin with the groceries. However that excuse wasn’t enough to keep Summer from ending Meech’ season early. New skate boo vibes

possibly,press play for the updated energy.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

RELATED TAGS

Jayda Wayda Lil Meech New Boo Summer Walker

More from 97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close