Summer Walker Just Cut Lil Meech Off

Summer Walker is single and back outside, after cutting off actor Lil Meech. Just last week they were outside together at the amusement
park enjoying life, sitting side by side. The cut off comes after she is sent a video message from a fan in Houston, who captured Meech walking into
another woman’s apartment. Meech denied the foolery of even the thought of him cheating against Summer. His excuse was that he was just
helping his cousin with the groceries. However that excuse wasn’t enough to keep Summer from ending Meech’ season early. New skate boo vibes
possibly,press play for the updated energy.
