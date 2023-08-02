Summer Walker Just Cut Lil Meech Off

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Summer Walker is single and back outside, after cutting off actor Lil Meech. Just last week they were outside together at the amusement

park enjoying life, sitting side by side. The cut off comes after she is sent a video message from a fan in Houston, who captured Meech walking into

another woman’s apartment. Meech denied the foolery of even the thought of him cheating against Summer. His excuse was that he was just

helping his cousin with the groceries. However that excuse wasn’t enough to keep Summer from ending Meech’ season early. New skate boo vibes

possibly,press play for the updated energy.

