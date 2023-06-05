Tyrese Busted His Employees In The Bathroom Doing This

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Leave it up to the legendary Capricorn Tyrese to catch his employees in the act. Yup that’s right acting up with some
preshow vocals. Can you guess this song prior to him walking in. Practice makes perfect, even more so when your whole crew is together
in unison. Its safe to say that this 20 year plus entertainer still has his it factor, on and off the stage.
Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat
-
T.I. Son Caught On Tape Stealing Boxes
-
Boosie Got Hit With The Okey Doke By Gas Station Clerk
-
Glorilla May Be Off The Market Soon
-
Summer Walker Just Got Meech Jammed Up By The Homies
-
Cardi B Sister Got Finessed & Warns The Public
-
Jerry Springer Left His Kids Everything Plot Twist Revealed
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
DaniLeigh Busted For Memorial Day DUI, Hit-And-Run In Miami