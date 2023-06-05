Local DFW News

Tyrese Busted His Employees In The Bathroom Doing This

Published on June 5, 2023

The Beat DFW Daily Video
Leave it up to the legendary Capricorn Tyrese to catch his employees in the act. Yup that’s right acting up with some

preshow vocals. Can you guess this song prior to him walking in. Practice makes perfect, even more so when your whole crew is together

in unison. Its safe to say that this 20 year plus entertainer still has his it factor, on and off the stage.

Follow Ya Pilot Pskillz on all platforms at @PskillzFlo . Tune in or Stream in  Weekdays from 3 pm to 7pm right here on @979TheBeat 

