The DFW Rap Report Card Is Coming

Class is now in session after a full blown report card that “graded rappers” from Atlanta got over 10 million views! The scores are based on the artists skills like lyrics, flow, and consistency. It even grades them on on the tangible things like beats and music videos. This isn’t the first time a report card has been made by rap critic Dejon Paul who is the Editor in Chief of A Day LA Magazine, but this is his first time going viral. Topping the list were Future and 2Chains, the only rappers to receive an A! See the full report below!

Do you agree with this list or are there a few names you would move around? What about artists from North Texas? Now it’s time to draw up the DFW Report Card! Leave a comment on who your favorite artists are from the city and what YOU would grade them!

the Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P , Saturdays 1P-4P | Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack , Follow Me on IG @jazziblack