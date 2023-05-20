Local DFW News

Boosie Got Hit With The Okey Doke By Gas Station Clerk

Published on May 20, 2023

The Beat DFW Daily Video
Baton Rouge icon Boosie is big mad this afternoon still. After a quick trip to the gas station turns into a few hot moments

of confrontation and confusion. Press play for the play by play break down on why the clerk needed to see Boosie’s I.d..

To Boosie defense he definitely doesn’t look under 18. However in the country we live in, Nobody is above the law.

