Kirk Franklin Is Back In Town Making Big Moves

Fort Worth native and 19x Grammy award winner Kirk Franklin stopped by 97.9 the Beat studios to talk about the big Exodus Music and Arts Festival, his new single “All Things”, and the his new TV dating series that he hosts alongside his wife Tammy Franklin called “The One”! He also shares his thoughts on A.I. and the pros of using social media to enlighten one another.
The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 1P-4P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack
-
“MOTHER’S MAY WITH 1-800-TRUCKWRECK”
-
Photos of Ice Spice Mom Surface The Internet, Twitter Reacts!
-
Lil Baby Boo Goes Viral Again
-
The Morning HUSTLE “CA$H & DA$H to Birthday BASH
-
Trapboy Freddy Faces Up to 10 Years in Federal Prison
-
Elephant's Death Devastates Dallas Zoo Staff and Visitors
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Report: Woman and Ex-Boyfriend Exchange Gunfire Outside Houston Daycare