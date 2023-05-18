Kirk Franklin Is Back In Town Making Big Moves

Fort Worth native and 19x Grammy award winner Kirk Franklin stopped by 97.9 the Beat studios to talk about the big Exodus Music and Arts Festival, his new single “All Things”, and the his new TV dating series that he hosts alongside his wife Tammy Franklin called “The One”! He also shares his thoughts on A.I. and the pros of using social media to enlighten one another.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 1P-4P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack