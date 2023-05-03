Attacks on Dallas Police Computers by Ransomware Have Caused Disruptions

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

On Monday morning, a significant portion of the police communications system for the City of Dallas fell down, along with certain other city services.

Multiple sources informed CBS News Texas’ J.D. Miles that the city’s systems were the target of a ransomware attack that caused the outage. According to a Threat Analyst, “it’s a gang which the FBI and CISA issued an alert about a short while ago due their attacks on critical infrastructure.”

The DPD’s computer-assisted dispatch system, known as CAD, which dispatches officers to emergencies and other calls, is affected by the outage.

911 operators can answer calls, but they must manually record instructions for the responding officers. Only their phones and radios allow police to respond.

The city may be affected even more by this problem. We will keep you updated on this.